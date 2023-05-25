AI Game Programmer
2023-05-25
At Avalanche Studios Group, we are looking for an AI Game Programmer who will work on our upcoming AAA title Contraband - a co-op smuggler's paradise game set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan. Contraband is a brand-new IP published by Xbox Game Studios. You will have direct ability to influence the development of Apex - our world-renowned proprietary Open World Sandbox Engine.
As an AI Game Programmer, you will work side by side with designers, animators and gameplay programmers to realize complex and realistic enemy AI behaviour. Take part in designing and implementing their behaviour from scratch using and extending existing tools as well as implementing game systems related to pathfinding, decision-making, group movement and locomotion. This role will require you to take high-level design ideas and translate them into practical solutions.
It is expected that you see your responsibility as delivering a successful end-user experience, together with your team-mates, rather than just handing off technological solutions to content creators. Much of the success of well-executed game characters is down to how successfully they are integrated with all of the systems within the game engine, e.g. physics, animation, UI, SFX, VFX, dialog, etc. Previous experience and proven ability to work with multiple systems and stakeholders is a definite advantage. Finally, as with any other programming role, you will have to be able to balance functional requirements with technical requirements in the areas of performance, stability, memory usage, and interoperability.
Required Qualifications
• A good understanding of what makes games fun
• A passion for creating solid game AI
• Experience with different AI architectures and techniques e.g behaviour trees and pathfinding
• Able to write readable, robust and performant code in C++
• A good understanding of all aspects of game programming in multiplayer games
• Prior experience working as a programmer on at least one shipped title on current-gen consoles from start to finish
Bonus Qualifications
• Experience of navmesh generation
• Experience working with pathfinding, navigation and steering
• Experience working with vehicle AI and control
• Familiarity with HavokAI
• Experience working with game physics
• Experience from working with animation state machines, animation blending, IK and similar techniques
• Experience of profiling and optimization
Employee Promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm a few days a week.
To apply for this position, please register below. Apply as soon as possible, as we review applications on a rolling basis.
