AI Engineer
Bimobject AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-06-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bimobject AB i Malmö
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest AI Engineer?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 160 employees. Join our team building cutting-edge AI systems to automate LCA (Life Cycle Assessment), sustainability data workflows and product information management. You will be a part of a completely new team that is growing the AI agenda together with us. As our new AI Engineer, you will rapidly grow your expertise by working with cutting-edge technology and developing innovative systems with significant real-world impact.
As our new AI Engineer, you will...
Design and experiment with LLM-based workflows to handle complex sustainability and product datasets
Use cursor or similar - you'll hardly write any code from scratch yourself
Develop and maintain AI-driven tools and systems for sustainability automation and product data
Work closely with a small, passionate team at the forefront of AI and environmental impact
Constantly learn and apply new research, techniques, and tools in the AI space
We believe that you ...
Have 2 years of experience in software engineering or equivalent
Have at least one year of experience working with LLMs and AI workflows
Have experience and strong skills in Python
Are curious by design and a continuous learner
Comfortable in an international team with English as your daily language
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you. However, for the right candidate, we are open to a remote set up.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
We can't wait to meet you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bimobject AB
(org.nr 556856-7696), https://bim.com Arbetsplats
Bim.com Kontakt
Victoria von Elek victoria.vonelek@bimobject.com Jobbnummer
9383495