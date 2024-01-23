Agile Product Owner
2024-01-23
Are you into preventing Cybercrime and eager to focus in the Identity & Access Management area? Be part of the technological transformation at one of the largest banks in the Nordics?
The APO is a leader that owns the agile team's backlog, and is responsible for maximizing the value produced by the agile team. The APO also communicates the product vision and roadmap to the agile team
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Secure delivery of appropriate and reliable IT services for some of the following areas:
• Privileged Access Management,
• IAM Application Onboarding Factory
• Be part of our Agile journey, using DevSecOps practices to enable faster value delivery, optimization of security processes and protecting customer transactions.
• Protect our Cloud journey & unleash its value based on Product area roadmap
• Prioritize and effectively manage the backlog
• Ensure that backlog items are clearly expressed and understood by the team
• Manage dependencies and deliverables in collaboration with agile teams, ScMs, APOs, VDEs, vendors and other relevant parties.
• Manage stakeholder expectations regarding deliveries (when, what backlog items etc.).
• Accountable for when to deploy/release a feature to production.
• Balance between new features and maintenance/improvement tasks in the backlog.
• Prepare and participate in relevant planning events (e.g. PI-planning, I&A, demos and syncs)
• Ensure that current and future competence and capacity needs are known and communicated to relevant stakeholders both within the Delivery and Competence organizations.
• Ensure that relevant contracts and vendors are managed
What is needed in this role:
Education: - Academic degree in either engineering, business administration, any other relevant discipline or proven work experience in the field
Work experience:
• Experience from working in an agile team with relevant agile tools
• Experience from the IAM area
• Experience from coaching/mentoring and/or leading others
• Experience from IT Service Management Domain knowledge: * Extensive understanding of the IAM domain
• Domain knowledge:
• Extensive understanding of the IAM domain
• Extensive knowledge of IAM products
• Good understanding of software development and maintenance
• Good understanding of IT Service Management
• Agile way of working:
• Extensive experience in agile way of working and knowledge of relevant Swedbank agile development process
• Excel in effective product backlog management
• Experience in product discovery techniques
General skills:
• Ability to take on a holistic approach (optimizing for Swedbank as a whole).
• Fluent in English language
• Very good communication skills
Personal qualities:
• Customer-centric / value-focused mindset
• Structured, systematic, interest in details
• Socially competent and a good collaborator
• Strong team player
• Growth mindset
• A servant leader by heart
• Ability and willingness to manage uncertainty and complexity
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be part of a diverse group of colleagues who value having fun at work. We support each other, we are humble and open. Very active knowledge sharing is our secret key to succeed! As a manager I love what I do, and I believe in developing people to reach their full potential. I enjoy coaching, and checking off team deliveries is what makes my day!
Pss. Does this sound something for you? If yes, try investing a few minutes to share why in a cover letter. It would mean a lot to me!" Sebastian Domancich, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.02.2024.
Location: Stockholm, Göteborg, Tallinn or Riga
