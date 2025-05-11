Agile Lead / Scrum Master
Assignment Description
We are currently seeking a skilled and driven Agile Lead / Scrum Master to guide and empower cross-functional digital product teams on their agile journey.
This is a key role in fostering high-performing, value-driven teams that play a vital part in building the digital foundation of a modern, evolving organization. The right candidate will bring structure, clarity, and motivation to the teams while promoting agile principles that support continuous improvement and impactful delivery.
Why This Role Matters
As Agile Lead / Scrum Master, your focus will be on cultivating agile ways of working across multiple product teams. You'll help establish a collaborative environment rooted in trust, transparency, and user-centric thinking, ensuring that agile practices become deeply embedded and continuously refined.
You will be instrumental in helping the teams to:
Develop user-focused products that solve real problems.
Work iteratively and incrementally, leveraging feedback and data.
Deliver value consistently and transparently across the organization.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Serve as a strong advocate of agile principles and Scrum methodology, aligning with internal frameworks and best practices.
Facilitate key team ceremonies including Sprint Planning, Daily Stand-ups, Reviews, and Retrospectives.
Support and coach two agile product teams, fostering collaboration and shared ownership.
Identify and eliminate impediments to progress, maintaining a smooth and efficient delivery flow.
Monitor agile metrics to drive team improvements and support evidence-based decision-making.
Work closely with Product Owners to shape and maintain a well-structured product backlog.
Promote a safe, inclusive, and empowering team environment that enables individuals to perform at their best.
What You Bring to the Team
To thrive in this position, you should have:
Minimum 5 years of experience in agile roles, ideally as a Scrum Master or Agile Coach within digital product development environments.
A solid grasp of agile methodologies, team facilitation, and servant leadership.
Demonstrated ability to coach and influence teams and stakeholders at various levels.
Expertise with agile collaboration tools such as JIRA and Confluence.
Excellent communication, facilitation, and problem-solving skills.
A growth mindset and a strong passion for building products that matter.
What's Offered
You'll be part of a vibrant, global community dedicated to building world-class digital products. This assignment offers:
A collaborative, open-minded culture where your voice is valued.
The opportunity to shape agile practices and influence product delivery at scale.
Personal and professional development in a mission-driven organization.
Meaningful work that reaches and impacts millions of users around the globe.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
