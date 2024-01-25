Advokat,Jurist,Paralegal
We are reaching out on behalf of Sweden Relocators, a dedicated relocation firm specializing in a wide array of services. We are currently exploring opportunities for collaboration with esteemed law firms to enhance our legal service offerings.
Our core business involves relocation services, and we have identified a need to partner with legal professionals for various legal services that arise during the relocation process. We prefer working with entrepreneurial law firms, given our previous experiences with established companies' delayed responses.
Key points for consideration:
Outsourcing Clients: We frequently encounter clients with legal service requirements beyond our in-house capabilities. Therefore, we are seeking a collaborative venture to seamlessly outsource these legal aspects to a trusted partner.
Entrepreneurial Focus: We believe that entrepreneurial law firms are agile and responsive, which aligns with our commitment to prompt client service.
Facilities: We can offer office and meeting space in our facility if needed. However, our collaboration will primarily be facilitated through our secure online portal.
We are open to discussions to tailor this collaboration to meet both our firms' needs. If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further, we would be delighted to schedule a meeting at your convenience.
Thank you for considering this collaboration proposal. We look forward to the possibility of working together to provide comprehensive and seamless services to our clients. Så ansöker du
