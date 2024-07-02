Adobe Experience Manager Developer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Developer with a strong skillset within Adobe AEM. You will join a very experienced team that is one of our core teams managing our online platform globally and cross H&M group brands with 51 online markets. As developer at H&M Business Tech, you will work in an agile context and take responsibility within our Adobe AEM platform.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Evolve the AEM platform
Customize and extend AEM functionalities to meet business requirements
Optimize AEM performance and ensure scalability and security.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to AEM implementations.
Stay up-to-date with the latest AEM features and industry trends.
Qualifications
3+ years of experience in developing and implementing AEM solutions.
Good knowledge in Java
Familiarity with AEM development tools such as CRXDE, Maven, and Eclipse.
Understanding of RESTful web services and APIs.
Good knowledge with templates, components and dialogs
Good knowledge with sling models, sling exporter and content services
Good knowledge with clientlibs in AEM
Good knowledge in OSGi service and servlets
Good knowledge in Caching concepts
Good knowledge of multi-channel digital asset management systems
Experience of working in agile development organizations
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 30th of July. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Hranda Khrystyna at khrystyna.hranda@hm.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
IT-Avdelning Jobbnummer
8780280