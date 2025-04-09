Administrativ Assistant - part time
2025-04-09
Your New Role We are looking for a detail-oriented and business-savvy Administrativ Assistant to support our clients partner onboarding process. In this role, you will review partner applications submitted through our developer portal and assess whether they meet the clients basic business criteria. Your work ensures that we maintain a high standard for the partners we engage with and helps protect the integrity of the platform.
This is a quality-focused, administrative role ideal for someone who enjoys working independently, has an eye for detail, and can maintain consistency in repetitive tasks.
What You'll Do
• Review incoming partner applications via the developer portal
• Verify and cross-check submitted business information
• Assess whether applicants meet basic business standards
To succeed in this role, you will need: Experience from a similar role.
A strong understanding of business operations and can identify promising business opportunities.
Focus and high-quality work despite repetitive administrative tasks.
To be fluent in English.
Its a plus if you have some technical skills or if you have both a business and technical background.
Who You Are You're comfortable working independently on repetitive tasks without compromising on quality.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 50%, Approx. 3 days per week Type of contract: Fixed-term employment Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-05-12 End date: 2025-11-11, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications continuously. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline-so don't wait to submit your application!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client is a tech company that offers streaming services to large parts of the world. Their popular headquarters is in Stockholm, but if you want to work at home to a certain extent, they also offer that option. The corporate language here is English. Ersättning
