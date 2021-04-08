Accounts Payable accountant at CooperVision - Adecco Sweden AB - Ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
Accounts Payable accountant at CooperVision
Adecco Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-08
About the position
As Accounts Payable accountant you are part of the Nordic Finance department, working in close collaboration with the Nordic Finance team members and reports to Nordic Financial Controller. Your main responsibilities are accounts payable and provide support to the finance team with different tasks and projects, such as financial reporting and supporting the implementation of Oracle, financial management system.
Essential Functions & Accountabilities:
Overall responsibility for the Accounts payable in CooperVision Nordic
Provide support to Payroll department
Assist in accounting, VAT accounting / Intrastat/Lease accounting, for example
To be a support in all other financial, economics, and office administrative tasks when needed
The position as Accounts Payable accountant is an assignment as consultant with employment at Adecco. The assignment will start in the beginning of June and lasts until May 2022, with the possibility of an extension at CooperVision.
Qualifications
At least 2 years of financial experience and accounts payable
Experience working for a Cross Nordic organization is an advantage
Very good knowledge of accounting systems and experienced user of Excel as analytical- and working tool
Experience of Oracle a large plus
Knowledge of Swedish GAAP and preferably some knowledge of US GAAP
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Positive to work extended hours on occasion
We are looking for a candidate who thrives in an international and multicultural work environment. You work independently within your area of responsibility, are self-motivated with very good ability to independently manage challenges and take initiatives. You are eager to do what 's necessary to meet deadlines, take ownership to own objectives and are motivated by a high pace workload during periods.
If you recognize yourself in above description and are an unpretentious team player who belongs in a business oriented workplace defined by commitment and close to laughter, if so, this a position for you to apply for!
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About CooperVision Nordic
CooperVision is a US listed company operating on all continents and one of the world 's largest manufacturers of contact lenses. CooperVision Nordic AB is a company within the CooperVision Group, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Currently more than fifty colleagues work in the Nordic organization. CooperVision Nordic is active in marketing and sales of contact lenses and lens care products to retailers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Jonatan Göransson, jonatan.goransson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application in English!
Keywords
Accounts Payable accountant, kundreskontra, finance, economics, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Oracle, CooperVision Nordic, Adecco.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5678178
