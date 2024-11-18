Accounting Specialist / SAP experienced ++
2024-11-18
Join us as AP/AR Accounting Specialist!
Are you passionate about numbers and financial strategy? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your expertise can make a real impact? We are seeking a detail-oriented and motivated Financial Accountant to join our growing team.
In this role, you will play a crucial part in maintaining our financial health and ensuring compliance with regulations while providing insights that drive our business forward.
The Role & Key Responsibilities
Accounts Payable (AP)
• Manage invoices from EUHQ (payments)
• Manage invoices for operation expenses
• Manage shortages and overages
• Manage matters related to transfer pricing
Sales/Accounts Receivable (AR)
• Make a credit control of customers and apply credit limits incl. credit note
• Manage customer returns and issue related credit notes
• Release orders, incoming payments, and reminders
• Manual Invoicing (Debit Notes) incl. posting payment
Accounting (SAP)
• Manage SAP issues related to accounting
• Manage tax (VAT, social charges, other taxes etc.)
• Maintain contact with auditors
• Oversee the annual plan and the rolling plan
Cost Control
• Conduct cost control and follow-up
• Perform monthly cost follow-ups and generate reports (e.g., for phones, leasing).
Compliance
• Compliance with Laws and Regulations
• Update policies based on new rules
• Update tax treatment according to new regulations
About Your Profile
The ideal candidate will have 2-4 year of experience in a related role, with a proven ability to develop and implement successful performance.
You should possess strong communication with fluency in both spoken and written English and Swedish and interpersonal skills, enabling you to work effectively within the international team environment.
A Bachelor's degree in accounting, business or economy a related field is necessary, while experience in the automotive industry is highly valued.
Work Condition
Employment form: Full time, Permanent
Probation period: 6-months incl. 1-2 weeks onboarding program
Working hours & time: 8 hours/day, 40 hours/week, 08:00-17:00 (Lunch 12:00-13:00)
Working type: 100% on site
Office location: Stockholms län
Competitive salary with benefits (e.g. Lunch allowance, Health care allowance ect.)
Apply
Documents: CV and Cover letter (not longer than A4 1 page, focusing on job
experience/skills) in English
Submission: by
• > Title as "[Application] Accounting Specialist - your name"
• > Send to stockholm@kumhotire.com
and cc to kumhotire.stockholm@gmail.com
Dead line: November 30, 2024
NOTICE
• Submitted documents will not be returned, and if any of the information is found to be false, the employment may be cancelled.
• Our recruitment of this position is ongoing and this posting will close when recruitment is complete.
• If there is no qualified candidate during recruitment period, the employment may not be made.
• The probation period is 6 months, and if the overall ability to perform is judged to be insufficient, the employment may be cancelled.
• NO support for working permit in Sweden!
Who we are?
Kumho Tire is a leading global tire company with over 60 years of history and a presence in over 180 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, we are known for producing and distributing tires that deliver superior performance, safety, and durability for passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, buses, and motorsports. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to meet the specific needs of our customers, and we are passionate about delivering the best products in the market.
Please join us and improve your career with us!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: kumhotire.stockholm@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Total Experience Year". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kumho Tire Europe Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516413-6409) Jobbnummer
9017717