Accounting manager within an international streaming company
2023-01-30
About the role:
We are currently looking for a consultant who will take on a role as an accounting manager within an international streaming company (12 months assigment), located and HQ in Stockholm - Sweden.
You will be part of the monthly and quarterly closing including Flux commentary, journal entry approvals and account reconciliations. You will lead and drive your processes independently.
What you'll do:
- Be part of the monthly and quarterly close process and own the accruals & prepaid processes
• Making sure that that journal entries are approved and made in accordance with set guidance
• Review and approve account reconciliations in accordance with set policy
• Work from HQ office in Stockholm
About you
We believe that you are self-driven and motivated by working independently and with high responsibility and the freedom to act and take decisions. You are flexible and able to prioritize in periods with high workload.
As a person you are analytical, a quick learner and well structured. You find it easy to interact with others, building relationships and thrive working in a dynamic and international context.
Requirements:
Tech savvy - finds it easy to navigate in new software
Skilled in Excel and/or Google sheets
Experience within accounting, IFRS and what it means to operate in a SOX environment
Full professional proficiency in English - both written and verbal
Has working experience in an international environment within accounting and/or financial controlling for ~5-10 years.
When you become one of us
As a consultant at Eqonomy/Wise Professionals you are always offered a market related salary, fitness allowance and a pension provision connected to our collective agreement - there is nothing more important for us than you feeling safe in your employment. The same way we set high standards for you as a consultant we expect you to set high standards for us as an employer. Regardless of where you are in your career at Eqonomy/Wise professionals we hope to give you knowledge and experience that you can carry along the way to your next exciting challenge.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Matilda Zimdahl, matilda.zimdahl@eqonomy.se
.
Both employees and subconsultants are more than welcome to apply for the role.
To apply for the role, please click on the button "apply here", and attach a resume. Cover letters are not mandatory in this application.
