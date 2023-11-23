Accounting Manager
2023-11-23
Contracts are the heart of any business. While the world is undergoing huge digital transformation, contracts are still stuck in the dark ages. Oneflow believes that there's a better way to work with contracts. One free from friction that flows seamlessly from start to finish.
Who you are
As our Accounting Manager, you will be the right hand to our CFO, guaranteeing that our financial records are on point and that we always meet important reporting deadlines.
Your to-do list has been to set up your accounting team's daily routines, ensuring you consistently churn out accurate and punctual financial data, all while playing by your local accounting rulebook. You have been keeping tabs on your company's financial health, keeping a close watch on revenue and expenses and reporting real-time data insights. You're also well versed in group finances, from development and planning to ensuring the quality of your subsidiary's accounting.
What you'll do
Be responsible for the daily operations and processes for the accounting team
Internal and external financial reporting on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis
Group accounting including intercompany accounting and consolidation
VAT and tax reporting
Ensuring compliance in accounting policies and regulations
Skills and requirements
A proven background in accounting and/or Financial Reporting
Fluency in both Swedish and English
University Degree in Business, Economics, Finance or equivalent
Strong accounting, analytical and financial skills with strategic thinking
Experience of working in Netsuite or other similar financial reporting systems
Broad and deep knowledge in group consolidation, and explicit competence within accounting rules and regulations
What's in it for you
Joining a high-growth scale up with a great culture - our eNPS (employee happiness score) is above industry average
Working in a team with a clear vision, objectives, and key results
Yearly healthcare benefit of 5000 SEK
Weekly/monthly culture based activities
Insurance and pension plan
Highly skilled and inspiring international colleagues
Fast-paced, inclusive, and open work culture
Leave your mark, create your own career path
Come work with us
We value gender equality and diversity in organization, so we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society. At Oneflow we currently have 33 nationalities and are proud of an extremely diverse workplace. Our recruitment is based on competence.
The recruitment process starts with an interview with Grace Woods from the Talent Acquisition team. After that, you will complete a personality and logic test, then prepare an assignment before your final interview with Natalie Jevleh (CFO).
