Minnovation is now looking for a Accounting Assistant for our business partner.
Worklocation: Stockholm
About This Role:
Accounting Assistant support the Accounting department by performing clerical tasks, including processing and recording transactions, preparing reports and budgets, fielding communications with clients and vendors, fact checking, filing, and other duties, as needed.
Accounting Assistant Responsibilities:
Providing support to the Accounting Department.
Performing basic office tasks, such as filing, data entry, answering phones, processing the mail, etc.
Handling communications with clients and vendors via phone, email, and in-person.
Processing transactions, and updating ledgers, budgets, etc.
Preparing financial reports.
Assisting with audits, fact checks, and resolving discrepancies.
Accounting Assistant Requirements:
Associate's degree in related field , or high school graduation with at least 2 years work experience.
Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills.
Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skills.
Familiarity with basic Accounting principles.
Professional manner and strong ethical code.
Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive.
Commitment to working efficiently and accurately.
Chinese and English as working language Så ansöker du
