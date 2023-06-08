Head of Communications and Branding at GKN Aerospace Engines
Mero Rekrytering AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Trollhättan
2023-06-08
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mero Rekrytering AB i Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
, Uddevalla
, Göteborg
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Introducing the role you've been waiting for, where your passion for communication and marketing can thrive on an international stage.
We are currently seeking a Head of Communications & Branding for GKN Aerospace Engines, where you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing the organization's communication and brand strategies. With the guiding principles of 'Guide, Inspire, and Challenge,' you will build and lead a team of internal experts and external partners across various disciplines, including communication, brand building, events, and marketing. Your primary responsibility will be to design and implement communication strategies to enhance the company's brand reputation, engage stakeholders, and drive business objectives.
Key Responsibilities include:
Develop and execute communication strategy: You will be responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive communication strategy aligned with the business goals of GKN Aerospace Engines. This entails identifying key communication objectives, target audiences, and messaging frameworks across different channels and platforms.
Brand management: Collaborate with corporate and cross-functional teams to develop and maintain a strong and consistent brand identity for GKN Aerospace Engines. Ensure effective internal and external communication of the brand message by adhering to brand guidelines and monitoring brand consistency in all communication and marketing materials.
Team leadership: Build, lead, and inspire a team of experts and a global network in the fields of communication, brand building, events, and marketing. Foster a collaborative and innovative work environment, provide guidance, support, and mentorship to team members. Promote continuous learning and professional development.
Stakeholder engagement: Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including program teams, operations, customers, suppliers, media, industry influencers, GKN Aerospace Corporate Communications team, and other internal stakeholders. Proactively engage and communicate with these stakeholders to enhance brand reputation and foster positive relationships.
External and internal communication: Oversee the development and implementation of external communication initiatives, including press releases, media relations, thought leadership materials, social media content, and customer communications. Additionally, ensure effective internal communication through the creation of internal newsletters, employee engagement programs, and intranet content.
Performance measurement: Establish metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to evaluate the effectiveness of communication and brand initiatives. Regularly monitor and analyze results, providing insights and recommendations for continuous improvement.
As you can see, this role offers a broad scope of responsibilities that you can expect to undertake alongside a delightful and inspiring team that you will help shape, both in Trollhättan and at other global sites. Since you'll be working internationally, some travel will be involved as you visit our various offices worldwide.
Who are you?
We are seeking an innovative and highly energetic individual with the ability to lead, motivate, and inspire. You have a relevant educational background in fields such as communication, marketing, or public relations. Your written and verbal communication skills are excellent, particularly in English, with a keen eye for detail.
You possess strong knowledge and experience in communication and brand strategies, including digital and social media platforms, and thrive in a fast-paced environment where you can handle multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously.
Finally, with your wonderful energy and proactive, innovative mindset, you can identify new opportunities for improvement and drive change forward!
Join GKN Aerospace Engines as the Head of Communications & Branding and contribute to shaping the communication landscape for a leading player in the aerospace industry. Build and lead a talented team, guide the organization's messaging, and drive brand engagement to achieve business goals.
GKN Aerospace
GKN Aerospace is a leading provider in aviation technology, with a global presence. The company designs and manufactures innovative aerospace systems and components, catering to over 90% of the world's aircraft and engine manufacturers. In Trollhättan, we specialize in both military and commercial jet engines, as well as stationary gas turbines, rocket engines, and various sub-components.
Our company is dedicated to assisting our partners and customers with the most complex aspects of aviation technology. Join our delightful team, where teamwork takes center stage, and opportunities for skill development and personal growth abound.
Terms and Conditions:
Location: Trollhättan (possibility to work at GKN's office in Gothenburg once or twice during the weeks)
Employment Type: Full-time (100%)
Start Date: Immediate or as per agreement Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mero Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559119-1860), https://www.mero.se/ Kontakt
Daniel Andersson daniel@mero.se +46 (0)721-61 72 73 Jobbnummer
7863677