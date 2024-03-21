Accountant
2024-03-21
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
, Järfälla
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
Role and Responsibilities:
Examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
Set up accounting subjects in accordance with the provisions of the national unified accounting system, strictly implement the company's financial systems, and abide by financial disciplines
Carry out accounting and prepare accounting vouchers based on various original vouchers provided by various departments. All types of accounting vouchers are collected and paid
Implement accounting supervision and will not accept or change untrue or illegal original vouchers
Check the general ledger and subsidiary ledger at the end of each month to ensure that the accounts are consistent and accurate The accounting statements are consistent
Accurately accrue various taxes at the end of the month, and pay various taxes on time within the reporting period
Regularly prepare annual, quarterly, and monthly financial accounting statements, and do a good job in annual accounting final accounts
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Excellent in written & oral in Chinese
Minimum 1 year related work experience
Good communication, coordination and management skills
