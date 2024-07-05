Accountant - Platform24
2024-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Join us in shaping better Healthcare!
Platform24 is on a mission to unlock the potential of healthcare by creating smooth and accessible healthcare where patients and caregivers are empowered by the most intelligent technology available.
Joining our team as an Accountant means playing a key role in one of Europe's most innovative health-tech tech companies, with the largest market adoption in the Nordics. You will have a significant impact and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare. Combining medical expertise with technology crafted by our engineers, we significantly improve healthcare quality and efficiency on a major scale.
As an Accountant at Platform24, you will play a vital role in our finance department by managing the day-to-day bookkeeping of accounts receivable and accounts payable. Your work will ensure bookkeeping accuracy while adhering to relevant laws and regulations. Financial stability and precise bookkeeping are crucial for any business, especially in a fast-growing company like ours.
Main Tasks & Areas of Responsibility:
Oversee daily operations within accounts receivable including invoicing, revenue recognition, and accounts payable.
Manage bookkeeping related to certain personnel expenses.
Assist the Senior Accountant and Finance Manager by providing supporting documentation for bookkeeping.
Participate in monthly closings in accordance with Platform24 Group's closing timelines, incorporating input from both the business and finance team.
Conduct monthly and quarterly balance sheet reconciliations of relevant accounts to ensure accurate bookkeeping and reporting.
Continuously contribute to the improvement and development of financial routines.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
5+ years of experience in similar roles, preferably in high-paced environments.
Extensive knowledge of the entire accounting process, from initial entries to final product, encompassing both balance sheet and PnL.
Experience with VAT reporting, VAT-related issues and expenses such as representation rules.
The ability to independently perform tasks related to the responsibilities listed above.
Strong working skills in Excel and/or Google Sheets.
The ability to see new perspectives and share them with the team.
The ability to prioritize your own workload effectively.
Thrive in a social environment with many points of contact on a daily basis.
A keen interest in learning multiple systems.
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English.
Being part of the P24 Team:
At Platform24, we understand that everyone has unique needs when it comes to organizing their lives. That's why we prioritize flexible working hours to promote work-life balance for all. Additionally, we host Demo & Beers sessions every other week, providing a platform to share our achievements (beers optional :). We prioritize personal growth and offer a range of benefits, including the opportunity to dedicate five workdays a year to volunteer work. Moreover, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with intelligent, friendly, and talented colleagues from all over the world.
Our culture is one of our strongest competitive advantages and through our behavior we are all part of recreating it every day while building healthcare 2.0.
Apply:
If you believe we're the right workplace for you and you're the right fit for us, submit your application today! We conduct ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to apply soon.. (Please note that our team will be going on vacation soon, which may cause some delays in our response times. We will be back by mid-August and will move the process forward as soon as we return).
We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity. All employment decisions are based on qualifications, merit, and business needs.
This role is a part-time employment with Platform24 (50%). We do not offer contractor and/or B2B types of engagements.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Platform 24 Healthcare AB
(org.nr 559204-5743), https://platform24.com/ Arbetsplats
Platform24 Kontakt
Ester Paco ester.paco@platform24.com 0720 85 31 50 Jobbnummer
8790809