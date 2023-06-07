Account Manager
Do you want to be part of a leading sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Account Manager in our Sales team in Copenhagen!
Position Green is a leading sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionize how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS platform, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We fuel the journey from compliance to sustainable impact.
About the job
In the role of Account Manager, you will enter a company in a strong growth phase and there will be great development opportunities. We work team-based and you will be an important part of continuing to develop our company and bring in more customers. Reporting to our Sales Team lead, you will be part of a team full of ambition, knowledge and fun.
As an Account Manager you will mainly:
• Demo and sell our platform to potential customers
• Make needs analysis and produce lists of prospect
• Be responsible for prospects and drive sales cycles
• Be responsible for customers with your colleagues as a team
• Attend seminars, network events and various customer events
• Work together with colleagues from our advisory business to enable growth across all of Position Green Group
• Be prepared to work with all existing tasks in an entrepreneurial and fast-growing company
What are we looking for?
To succeed in this role, you bring 3-5 years experience of direct sales, including developing customer relationships and B2B sales preferably a Saas company or similar. You probably have a Bachelor's degree within a relevant field (such as business, economics, political science), along with a commitment to sustainability issues. You are used to running your own sales processes from start to finish and have a thorough understanding of what it takes to close a deal. Position Green is a company that operates globally, requiring fluency in English and preferably Danish.
As a person, you have a positive attitude, you are curious and have a sense of humor. You are a doer who thrives in a fast-paced environment and in pushing yourself to meet the goals. You look forward to working in a growing team that triggers each other to great deeds and are driven by contributing to a positive change.
Location
We believe that you are based in Copenhagen and can be in the office 2-3 days a week, with the possibility to work remotely when it is more suitable for you and your work schedule.
What do we offer?
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. You will work with some of the leading experts within their field, and you will have a great impact on accelerating the sustainability transformation in the global business community. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. If you appreciate flexible work hours, a trusting leadership model and a company that invests and values their employees - apply for this role!
What is the next step?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we will be happy to receive your CV and cover letter. We will be reviewing applications on a continuous basis. So make sure to apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. Planned start-up for the position is september 2023, alternatively according to agreement. Ersättning
