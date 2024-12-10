Account Executive to Findity
2024-12-10
About Findity
Findity is the tech provider behind European market-leading expense management solutions, powering over 55K corporates and 300K+ employees. They constantly strive to eliminate expense management for every individual and business so they can focus on what really matters. Expense management for many is a must and not a want, which is why they, via a white-label model, partner with the leading software providers and financial institutions to eliminate the pain of dealing with expenses.
The company is at this moment stronger than ever with an on-going international expansion as well as building the next generation of white-label expense management. They are shaping the future for businesses and making the lives of employees easier, and we want you to be a part of this mission!
Your Role as Account Executive
The Account Executive will play a pivotal role in driving Findity's international growth, with a focus on the European market-particularly in the DACH region and the UK. The position is part of a collaborative sales team of three and reports directly to Head of New Business, Albin Carlsson. As a key contributor to Findity's expansion, the Account Executive will secure strategic partnerships and foster long-term relationships, working with both external stakeholders and internal colleagues.
The sales team operates in a market focused on high-value partnerships where success is measured by quality pipeline building, new customer meetings as well as the number of closed strategic deals annually. The role involves approximately one business trip per month, with some periods of additional travel.
Your Responsibilities
• Above all, close deals with strategic partners
• Generating leads and building a strong pipeline of European opportunities
• Managing end-to-end sales cycle, from outbound activities to converting deals
• Working closely with multiple stakeholders to develop valuable and strategic relationships
About You
The ideal candidate is a proactive, relationship-oriented sales professional who thrives in dynamic environments and has a passion for securing lasting partnerships. You possess the ability to manage complex sales cycles and build trust with C-level stakeholders.
Qualifications
• Fluent in English; additional proficiency in German, Dutch, or French is a strong advantage.
• Minimum of three years of experience in B2B SaaS sales, ideally within the Fintech industry.
• A proven track record in managing long sales cycles (9-18 months) and negotiating with C-suite executives.
• A collaborative mindset, thriving in a team-oriented sales environment.
Bonus Points
• Experience in sales of accounting or payroll-related software.
• Familiarity with selling complex solutions and working across international markets.
• Background in embedded B2B2B software solutions or partner sales.
• A degree in IT or economics.
Additional Information
Start: By agreement
Extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Sveavägen
Do you find the position of Account Executive to Findity interesting? Don't hesitate to submit your application; we at Needo look forward to hearing from you! The selection process will commence in January 2025.
Application deadline: 2025-01-21
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 559088-5884) Arbetsplats
Findity AB
Contact: Fanny Paulsen Fanny@needo.se
9053661