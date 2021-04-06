Account Executive Sweden - SalesOnly Sverige AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

SalesOnly Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Outpost24 is looking for a dedicated Account Executive for new business development with the drive to meet ambitious targets and increase our market share. The person will be responsible for securing success for Outpost24 in the Nordic region towards medium and large sized enterprises. Together with our existing representatives in this key region, you will be executing new business growth. Closing new logos and solution selling is the key to success for this role. You will be the first point of contact with your own portfolio of existing clients.You will create and maintain a solid new business sales pipeline by identifying new business opportunities - including growth areas, trends, customers, products and services. We are looking for a sales person situated in the Southern part of Sweden, preferable closed to any of the major cities Stockholm, Malmö or Gothenburg.Other responsibilities also include:Identify customers need's and be able to respond effectively with a plan of how to solve the customers pain.Quickly build customer trust and identify appropriate stakeholders in customer's organization.Providing support to customers, offering clear advice and solutions wherever possible.Prospecting, create sales activities towards targeted prospects and outreach through e-mail, LinkedIn and calling.We offer you:A good salary together with a great commission opportunity.Elaborative set of tools to drive your career, training and coaching on the job.Healthy work-life balance, which means you can enjoy flexible working hours.Enrolment in our pension schemeGreat development opportunitiesRequirementsThe ideal candidate has 3 - 5 years' experience working with new business development (B2B experience), has 1-2 years of experience in the IT and/or security industry, holds a bachelor's degree preferably within Economics, IT or Engineering.You are a curious person with a positive attitude and a real 'hunter' spirit (initiating new activity which involves consistent prospecting) with the ambition to outperform in everything you do. You're described as: entrepreneurial, networker, team player and social salesperson with excellent communication skills on phone, e-mail and in person. You can explain a complex message in a simple and understandable way.We are looking for an ambitious person with positive energy, who is result oriented, has a strong commercial drive, is passionate about doing business and want to work in a fast pace environment.You're experience in IT and has a strong interest in Cyber SecurityYou have strong analysis, problem solving and organization skillsYou want to belong to a team that are professionals having fun at work and want to be a part of a fast-growing, cutting edge cyber security company.You agree with the sales teams values - Deliver results, Customer dedication, Think big - and can give us examples of how you live them.You are fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written. Fluency in other Nordic languages are highly valued as well.We look forward to your application, consisting of CV and cover letter as soon as possible. It is possible to apply for the position as long as the ad is published! We would kindly like you to take the time to answer the selection questions.In this recruitment, we collaborate with Shahnoza Ibragimova at SalesOnly. In order for you as a candidate to get the best possible candidate experience, we humbly ask you to apply for the position in a first step and the responsible recruiter will contact you if you have a matching profile for the position. Under current circumstances, all interviews will take place via video - with a physical meeting with the final candidate before employment. All applications and contacts are treated confidentially. SalesOnly may no longer receive or handle applications received via email as this is contrary to the directives of the GDPR. In order for your application to be processed, you must submit your application via Apply here in the advertisement.Outpost24 is a leading cyber assessment company focused on enabling its customers to achieve maximum value from their evolving technology investments. By leveraging our full stack security insights to reduce attack surface for any architecture, Outpost24 customers continuously improve their security posture with the least effort. Over 2,000 customers in more than 40 countries around the world trust Outpost24 to assess their devices, networks, applications, cloud and container environments and report compliance status for government, industry sector, or internal regulations. Founded in 2001, Outpost24 serves leading organizations across a wide range of segments including financial and insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, technology, and manufacturing.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-04-06Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-28Salesonly Sverige AB5673204