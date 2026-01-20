Account Executive International Markets
2026-01-20
Location: Sweden
Company: vchain
Employment type: Full-time
Company Overview
vchain provides supply chain management solutions seamlessly integrated into the logistics and transportation ecosystem, supporting companies with global operations. We leverage advanced analytics, monitoring, and advisory services to enable 360° supply chain transformation and deliver end-to-end excellence and resilience.
Our product portfolio ranges from complex, multi-integration solutions requiring high customer commitment to plug-and-play offerings that enable rapid onboarding. vchain has a strong strategic focus-and proven market traction-on driving new sales within the low-threshold segment of high-quality data analytics.
Role Overview
As an Account Executive at vchain, you will be a key contributor to the company's international growth and revenue expansion. You act as the primary sales representative for acquiring and expanding business outside of the Nordics, with full ownership of the sales cycle-from opportunity identification and qualification to closing and customer expansion.
You will acquire new customers aligned with vchain's Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and strategic vision, while also developing growth opportunities within an existing customer portfolio. The role requires the ability to manage complex stakeholder environments and to sell value-driven, data-centric solutions to multinational organizations.
You will report to the Head of Sales / CRO and work closely with Customer Success, Product, and Finance & Analytics teams to build robust, data-driven ROI cases for prospective customers.
Key Responsibilities
Apply proven and structured sales methodologies to drive consistent performance
Own and maintain a healthy, margin-positive sales pipeline
Build and manage strong relationships with senior executives and key decision-makers
Lead RFP processes and manage commercial negotiations
Contribute to the development of value propositions, product offerings, and sales materials
Take responsibility for your individual pipeline to meet defined revenue targets
Navigate complex customer discussions and negotiation scenarios
Support continuous improvement of sales processes, tools, and methods
Key Skills & Competencies
Proven ability to manage multiple high-value accounts simultaneously
Strong sense of ownership and accountability toward targets and outcomes
Advanced analytical and problem-solving capabilities
Excellent stakeholder management and relationship-building skills
Strong negotiation and closing skills
Solid commercial judgment and business acumen
Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field
Minimum 7 years of experience in enterprise software sales, partnerships, or consultancy
Background in supply chain management, logistics, or IT/Tech is highly desirable
Experience selling to large, complex organizations, preferably within manufacturing
Success Measures
Consistent achievement of quarterly and annual revenue targets
Minimum close rate of 10%
Sufficient pipeline coverage for the upcoming 3-6 months
Proactive identification of new opportunities aligned with customer and company objectives
High engagement in vchain's growth and long-term success
Acting as a role model in fostering a culture of ownership, accountability, and collaboration
What vchain Offers
A commercially impactful role in a fast-growing, data-driven company
Clear ownership of deals and customer relationships
Close collaboration with senior stakeholders across sales, product, and analytics
Competitive compensation aligned with experience and responsibility
Opportunity to shape how global companies work with supply chain data
Interested?
Apply via Platsbanken and join vchain in building the next generation of data-driven supply chain solutions.
