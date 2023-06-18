A vacancy has been opened for a Marketing Director
2023-06-18
We have two companies with operates in construction and two startups. 1 st is music production / artist producering and marketing agency.
We are looking for an energetic Director of Marketing to join the team.
The result of the sales manager's work:
book a meetings with potential klients
What is to be done:
Develop and implement the company's marketing strategy, including planning and executing marketing campaigns.
Identify target audiences and develop marketing plans to attract new clients and retain existing ones.
Manage the company's brand and maintain its market image.
Analyze the market and competitive landscape to identify new opportunities and develop effective strategies.
Lead the marketing team, including hiring, training, motivating, and evaluating performance.
Evaluate the results of marketing campaigns and provide regular reporting to company management.
You are a good fit for us if:
Proven experience in a marketing leadership position, preferably in an advertising or marketing company.
Deep knowledge of marketing strategies, tools, and trends.
Ability to develop and implement successful marketing campaigns.
Analytical skills and the ability to make strategic decisions based on data.
Excellent communication and leadership skills.
Effective project and team management abilities.
Knowledge of marketing analytics and metrics.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in marketing, business, or a related field.
We offer:
Large, bright office in Bromma 3 min walk to the tvärbana, there is also a free parking space
Work schedule 5/2 from 08:00 to 16:00
Registration under an employment contract
Bonuses of working in our company:
Unique opportunity to work in a creative and dynamic advertising field.
Working with diverse clients and projects.
Professional growth and development through participation in high-impact marketing campaigns.
Collaboration with highly skilled professionals in the advertising industry.
Competitive salary and bonus program.
Pleasant work atmosphere in a friendly and collaborative team.
If you have carefully read the text of the vacancy, and you understand that it suits you, leave your feedback
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-18
E-post: al@realmar.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geal AB
(org.nr 559058-4271)
Renstiernas Gata 23 (visa karta
)
116 31 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Alexander Gerhard al@realmar.se 0707577575 Jobbnummer
7891857