A Grocery Clerk
Butikssäljarjobb / Knivsta
2023-04-09
, Enköping
, Håbo
, Strängnäs
, Sigtuna
Sitthichot, Sawanraya i Knivsta
Hello, we are searching for a professional grocery clerk who can maintain the stock and cleanliness in the store.
We are seeking someone with a service-minded heart to ensure you will be able to deliver excellent customer service.
Your mission is to ensure that the customers find the products they are looking for to do that you 'll need to be able to communicate with the customers therefore language mustn't be a barrier.
If this sounds interesting don't hesitate to contact us for more information or send in your CV and Personal letter.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-09
E-post: workapplication9988@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sitthichot, Sawanraya
Forsbyvägen 26
)
741 43 KNIVSTA
Sitthichot Sawanraya Jobbnummer
7639357