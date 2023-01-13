2 Scrum Masters
Ammi Group är ett teknikbolag med specialistkonsulter som huvudsaklig verksamhet där vi hjälper våra kunder inom privat och offentlig sektor med insatser inom projektledning, utveckling och förvaltning sedan 2017. Vi växer snabbt! Vi är idag ett härligt gäng seniora konsulter inom projektledning, utveckling och förvaltning och tar oss an både uppdrag ute på plats hos kund eller utveckling- och förvaltningsuppdrag som projektform 'in-house'.
Uppdragsbeskrivning
Guides and coaches the Scrum Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality products and services to our customers, Gets team to a high performing level by recognizing areas of strength and improvement and employing appropriate coaching and development techniques. Responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and the team adheres to Scrum theory, practice, and guidelines. Coaches the Scrum team in self-organization, cross-functional skillset, domain knowledge and communicates effectively, both internally and externally working within the Scrum team.
Motivation for the consultant is that he/she will get to work in fast pace development project where he/she will enjoy working in multi culture environment and also get to understand the work around trending technologies like KAFKA and Hadoop platform. The consultant will also be working on challenging business problem where his/her opinion will matter a lot when delivering such a complex solution for end user. Apart from that he/she will also get to work with very talented team members where they can learn a lot of new things. Going down the line the consultant will also be involved in variety of work
Description of knowledge and experience
Knowledge and experience: Certified Scrum master with proven record in handling IT projects in agile fashion
