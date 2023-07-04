1st Line Support -German or Spanish speaking
D.E & P Consulting AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Partille Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Partille
2023-07-04
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos D.E & P Consulting AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a dedicated and technically skilled individual for the role of 1st Line Support. For German or Spanish users.
As a member of our team, you will be the first point of contact for our users and responsible for handling the creation of new user accounts as well as ordering and procuring necessary equipment. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a dynamic and forward-thinking organization, where you will have the chance to develop your skills in support, user administration, and procurement.
Main Responsibilities:
Receive and register support requests from users via phone, email, or internal systems.
Handle the creation of new user accounts according to the company's established processes and guidelines.
Ensure that user accounts are created correctly and promptly, with appropriate permissions and access levels.
Provide technical support and resolve basic issues related to user accounts and login problems.
Escalate more complex issues to 2nd and 3rd Line Support when necessary.
Collaborate with other departments and internal teams to ensure smooth handling of user accounts and support processes.
Take responsibility for ordering and procuring equipment required for user account creation.
Ensure that the equipment is properly configured and installed before being used.
Manage communication with vendors and maintain good relationships.
Qualifications and Skills:
Experience working in user support and knowledge of IT support processes.
Basic understanding of networks, operating systems, and hardware.
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
Ability to work independently and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Problem-solving skills and the ability to quickly understand and identify technical issues.
Customer-focused attitude and the ability to provide a high level of service.
Experience in ordering and procuring IT equipment is advantageous.
Fluent in English + German or Spanish
We offer a stimulating work environment where you will have the opportunity to grow and develop your skills in technical support, user account management, and procurement. We believe in investing in our employees and provide training opportunities and possibilities for career advancement.
If you are an enthusiastic individual with a technical interest and experience in both user account management and equipment procurement, we look forward to hearing from you. Please submit your application with a CV and cover letter to rekrytering@dep.nu
. We are excited to welcome you to our team and together create a better user experience for our customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-23
E-post: rekrytering@dep.nu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare D.E & P Consulting AB
(org.nr 559154-2690)
Solbergsvägen 3 (visa karta
)
433 60 SÄVEDALEN Arbetsplats
D E & P Consulting AB Jobbnummer
7936864