1st Engineer (m/w/d)
2024-11-05
We are seeking a 1st Engineer to join our vessel, Huckleberry Finn. This critical position involves overseeing the ship's technical operations and managing the engine department under the guidance of the Chief Engineer.
Key Responsibilities:
Support the Chief Engineer in managing and leading the engine crew, ensuring efficient and safe operations.
Assist with planning and executing maintenance for the engine department.
Maintain compliance with safety, security, and environmental regulations.
Report to the Chief Engineer and contribute actively to the ship's management team.
Profile & Requirements:
Experienced and motivated engineer with strong leadership and communication skills.
Familiarity with Ro-Ro passenger ships and safety standards (ISM Code, ISPS).
Proficiency in English and/or Swedish is advantageous.
Valid STCW certificates are required, with an IGF Advanced Certificate as a plus.
Employment Details:
Contract: Permanent position with a probationary period.
Schedule: 2:3 work rotation on our Swedish-flagged vessel.
Embarkation Port: Trelleborg.
Work Environment: A challenging, international role with opportunities for growth. Ersättning
Tarifflön enligt KA
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Tt-Line AB (org.nr 556063-7828)
TT-line Kontakt
Head of Personnel Sweden
Anette Wugk anette.wugk@ttline.se +46 410 56268
8993610