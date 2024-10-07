Zero Trust Product Owner
2024-10-07
Alfa Laval is looking for a Product Owner for our Cybersecurity Zero Trust team
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
As a Product Owner, you play a crucial role in advancing Cybersecurity. Joining a dynamic team, you'll focus on Alfa Laval's Zero trust journey and collaborate across the whole company, ensuring a prioritized backlog. This position is a permanent employment, available in Lund or Krakow, with the hiring manager based in Lund.
Key tasks:
* Collaborate closely with stakeholders, bridging the gap between business and technology.
* Manage and prioritize the team backlog, addressing priorities, dependencies, and resource challenges.
* Lead and support an Agile development team of cybersecurity experts.
* Project management of Zero trust activities and deliveries.
Who you are
You thrive in the intersection of business and IT, excelling in translating between the two languages. A strong networker, you understand the importance of customer-focused work and excel in an international, cross-cultural environment. Building trust in your expertise and solutions comes naturally to you.
What you know
* 5+ years experience in a similar role and hands on experience working with Zero Trust in an enterprise environment.
* Extensive knowledge of cloud computing operating systems, architecture designs, and enterprise networks.
* Expertise in designing solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise environments while complying with both business and technical requirements.
* Strong analytical skills empower you to assess current digital solutions and identify areas for improvement, while your excellent communication skills allow you to gather requirements from stakeholders and convey technical information clearly.
* Experience with agile methodologies equips you to manage development teams efficiently, driving projects towards successful outcomes.
What's in it for you?
Join a dynamic environment that offers exciting challenges and opportunities within an international, open, and friendly culture. At Alfa Laval, we support each other's growth and development to create value for our customers.
Assessment information
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
For more information, please contact:
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We are reviewing applications continuously, make sure to send in yours as soon as possible.
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Lund or Krakow or have an established presence in the area.
Please, send in your application as soon as possible and not later than, October 27th 2024. Due to GDPR we don't accept applications sent directly via email, they will be automatically disregarded.
