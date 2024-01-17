Zeekr Visualisation Internship
2024-01-17
About the Zeekr brand
Zeekr is Geely's luxury EV brand and is committed to being a user-driven tech company. We create new ecosystems focused on innovation with users at the centre of operations.
We have a chance to define the values of the Zeekr brand first of all, and there are two statements that are important for its future: one is being human centric, and the other is about being technology driven. Both of these ideologies are pushing the design philosophy forward."- Stefan Sielaff, VP of Global Design, Geely Auto Group, Head of Zeekr Design & Head of Geely Design Center Gothenburg in Car Design News on Dec 12, 2022
About the team
We are a fast-growing team of both creative and management professionals with the task of delivering exciting global products suitable for volume production and innovative concepts. In an inspiring studio environment, we build and maintain a top-class design team of multiple nationalities. With best in class processes and tools we challenge pre-conceptions and deliver premium car design.
The benefits of working with us
We combine the speed and flexibility of a start-up with the knowledge and support of a global player. In our vibrant and creative teams, everyone has the chance to be heard. We strive for well-being, self-expression and conscious design. At Zeekr we are one big family and combine the best of both worlds!
Your new workplace
Welcome to Geely Design Center Gothenburg, the new multi-brand studio from Geely Auto Group, dedicated to supporting the design efforts for the premium high-tech electric brand Zeekr. This remarkable design house is spearheaded by automotive design veteran, Stefan Sielaff, who oversees more than 550 creative talents from all over the world in shaping tomorrow's cars.
Your future role as an intern at the Zeekr Visualization Team
As a full member of Design Visualization team, you will get the chance to work on CGI and animations for both Marketing and in-house production as well as VR and AI.
In close collaboration with the creative designers of Zeekr you will work on the future for development of our Viz team.
What are we looking for
We are searching for a proactive person that has a passion for cutting edge technologies and softwares with the eye for the details.
Are you a forward looking person with an open mindset, always looking after the newest tools and interest in Design Visualization that enjoys an ever changing environment you might be the person we are looking for.
Start: From the 1st of March 2024
Period: preferably 3-6 months
Where to apply
Please fill out the application form and upload your portfolio as a PDF (max 10MB) in the section below. (For online portfolios or websites use the question section and paste the link in the text box)
We look forward to receiving your application!
For more information please contact:
Robin Wöhr, Design Talent & Relationship Liaison, +46 76 127 15 91, for questions regarding the position & recruitment process
Last Application date: 28th of January 2024. Apply today. We will perform ongoing selection during the application window and the job post will be open until the position is filled. We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
