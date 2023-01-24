Young Talent Program
2023-01-24
Cleura is one of the leading European providers of IT infrastructure services based on Open Source. Our company provides public, compliant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions based on OpenStack and has data centers worldwide. We are a fast-growing company & European leader in infrastructure as a service. We love having fun and working hard. We live to get that smile on our customer's faces when we solve a problem or simply provide something better than expected. That's why we go to work the next day.
Cleura is part of Iver, meaning that we have more than 1200 colleagues to support us in reaching our goals of becoming the primary European IaaS alternative.
About the team:
At Cleura - WE CARE,WE COMMUNICATE, WE CHALLENGE, WE INSPIRE.
Our cloud operations engineers bring software-engineering skills and rigour to the operations domain. Our domain perform system automation tasks, system planning, customer support, system monitoring, platform monitoring, diagnostics and troubleshooting. We believe in automation as a pure software engineering problem, not a hack-it-till-it-works-for-me problem. We are interested in the scientific approach to operations at scale, driven by metrics and code.
Role:
You will perform infrastructure operational activities which include upgrades, image patching, monitoring, configuration and troubleshooting.
You will contribute to the design and implementation of operational procedures and policies.
You will recognise common problems and try to prevent them and identify opportunities for service improvement and automation.
Proactively monitor the environment by being part of 24x7 rotation schedules.
Learn from continuous improvement and share the knowledge within the team as well as support in maintaining internal documentation.
Will and ability to drive change and innovation.
You are encouraged to actively work and be part of open source community.
Requirements:
Scripting experience with common languages such as Bash or Python.
Good to have certifications like RHCSA, RHCE, LPI
Experience with OpenStack, Ceph and infrastructure operations
Experience with Configuration Management (Ansible, Puppet)
Experience with Container management (Docker, Kubernetes, LXC)
Knowledge on working with ITIL Processes and Agile methodologies.
What we offer:
Full-time position with 6-months probationary period.
Leave Policy: 6 weeks vacation.
Remote work: We are flexible in regard to your work place & allow you to choose for yourself. You can select remote work if you are located within the EU or join one of our offices in Karlskrona / Stockholm.
I'm interested. What's next?
We'd like to hear from you! We have a few questions we would like to ask you. We will start reviewing and inviting applications right away, so make sure you get yours in early.
Type of Employment: Full-time position.
Location: Remote within EU or you are welcome to work in any of our offices in Sweden.
Start Date: Immediate / at your earliest convenience Så ansöker du
