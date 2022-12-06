Y1-6 Teacher - English, Math, Science
2022-12-06
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
International English School Upplands Väsby was opened in August 2020. This semester for the first time we have a "full school" with 20 classes from F-9 with 600 students two parallels. IES in Upplands Väsby is a truly international school. We have a fantastic mix of staff from all over the world together with staff from Sweden, which will lead to increased quality of the education. To be involved in the beginning of a newly started school means that you get to be involved in building a school from the ground up. This also means that you have to be flexible and prepared to work in different areas. We are looking for somebody who is a licensed teacher in mathematics, English and science who loves to teach and who puts the student at the center of the eductaion process. Preferably, you are native English speaking and must have a positive and professional approach. You are flexible and show great commitment to your work. You will teach English mathematics and science using the English language in year 3 Vt-23. Next academic year we will have a dialogue with all staff regarding the next academic year's schedule. International English School Upplands Väsby is a school for grades F-9 with 600 students and 70 employees. It is a school where teachers can focus on teaching, students are empowered to learn and everyone enjoys coming to school every day. All teachers have the enriching experience of being a class mentor. The school has an international focus and teaching is conducted in both English and Swedish. The school works to put learning and knowledge first. The students learn to take personal responsibility for their own development and work environment and to respect their schoolmates, teachers and themselves. IES is proud of its employees and has developed a method to create a calm and safe school environment. This means that our teachers have more time to share their knowledge, both with students and colleagues. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jonas.hard.vasby@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://upplandsvasby.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Upplands Väsby Kontakt
Jonas Hård jonas.hard.vasby@engelska.se 0732504924 Jobbnummer
