WWF is hiring a Programme Manager for the Baltic Programme
2023-05-26
WWF offers a compelling opportunity to build and coordinate the organizational support needed to ensure an influential programme that addresses the environmental challenges across the seascape and landscape of the Baltic Sea catchment area.
About your role
We are looking for a strong Programme Manager for the WWF Baltic Sea Programme, who is energetic, self-motivated and excited about working in an international setting. The WWF Baltic Sea Programme is an ambitious and highly influential partnership comprised of WWF offices and partner organizations in the nine coastal Baltic Sea countries, with the goal to work for a healthy Baltic Sea. The Programme Manager supports the overall implementation and administration of Baltic Sea Programme strategy, including identification of funding opportunities, and reports directly to the Programme Director. This role is broad-ranging, meaning you will take on a variety of tasks - from small administrative tasks to larger strategic thinking and fundraising.
You will be part of a small core team based at WWF's office in Sweden, but the role involves building and maintaining excellent working relationships with colleagues in WWF's offices and partners in the Baltic Sea region, and with the WWF global network.
Your main tasks
• Coordinate the Baltic Programme's work and budget planning, and ensure all operational elements needed are in place.
• Collaborate with Baltic Programme team members, providing programme management expertise and tools to conservation work streams and communications strategies.
• Work closely with WWF Sweden's finance team and Baltic Programme donors to ensure funding resources and strategic allocations. Assess possibilities for and coordinate joint fundraising initiatives.
• Be responsible for setting up an efficient reporting structure - both financial and technical - and ensure it is carried out in line with contracts and agreed quality requirements.
• Monitor, track progress of, and report on strategy implementation and organize the evaluation of the programme.
Key qualities
• Proven programme management experience, including experience in all stages of a project.
• Demonstrated organizational, administrative and time management skills, with ability to multi-task, produce and coordinate projects.
• Previous fundraising experience.
• Well-developed problem-solving skills.
• Knowledge of the WWF Network or experience working in network organizations would be an advantage.
• Prior organizational governance experience is an asset.
Your profile
• Relevant university degree (Master's or higher preferred) or equivalent work experience.
• Minimum 5 years' experience in programme management or similar.
• Bilingual English/Swedish (functional literacy).
• Proactive, self-motivated person who works well within a team but demonstrates ability for autonomy and is not shy to ask for information or advice.
• Ability to build and maintain strong working relationships.
• Ability to travel for meetings and visit project sites.
• Ability to work as part of a team with little direct supervision.
• Generates ideas, is solutions-oriented, well-organized,, and is inspirational to others.
We attach great importance to personal qualities where we see that you can work in a structured manner, prioritize tasks, and get the job done. You are energetic and committed and have a proven ability to take initiative while adhering to WWF's core values of courage, collaboration, respect, and integrity. As part of our equality and diversity plan, we would like to encourage male applicants and people with other ethnic backgrounds than Swedish to submit their application.
We sit in the beautifully situated Ulriksdals Slott with the lake and castle grounds just outside the windows. You will work with competent employees in a stimulating environment where we care for our employees' well-being and personal development. WWF is affiliated with collective agreements and adheres to the pension plan.
WWF actively works to ensure equal opportunities and rights for all employees, regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, sex, gender identity or expression, religion or belief, sexual orientation, or functional condition.
Working schedule: Full-time.
Duration: Permanent. We apply a six-month probationary period.
Appointment: Immediate.
Location: Stockholm, Ulriksdal.
Application: You are welcome to send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than June 25, 2023. Applications will continuously be reviewed.
If you have questions about the position, please contact:
Johanna Fox, johanna.fox@wwf.se
, Director, WWF Baltic Programme.
