Global Sourcing Commercial Category Manager
2024-04-25
Are you a person who likes challenges and is motivated to drive supply and shape our global supplier footprint? At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and division Stationary Crushing & Screening, we're now looking for a Global Sourcing Commercial Category Manager and welcome you to a key role.
If you want to be part of something new and exciting - where innovative thinking and bold ideas lift us to the next era - this is a great opportunity for you.
Your mission
As a Global Category Manager, your responsibilities include crafting and upholding our worldwide category strategy for commercial products. This involves formulating, negotiating, assessing risks, and executing contracts. Additionally, you oversee the implementation of these agreements and handle their ongoing maintenance. You drive our business and sustainability strategy through collaboration with our cross-functional regional category teams, as well as identify, prepare, lead and participate in global sourcing projects and activities.
You lead and participate in Supplier Relationship Management activities and projects - with stakeholder management being a vital part of this role, you put effort into establishing and managing relationships with different stakeholders and suppliers.
The location for this position is Svedala, Sweden. Some travel is a natural part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a relevant university education, as well as a solid background, at least 5-10 years' experience within Global Sourcing of commercial products. You're experienced in stakeholder management and an effective negotiator who is recognized for successfully managing teams and projects. Since we operate in a global environment, you need excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and written. Swedish is a plus.
We put a lot of emphasis on your personality - you're driven, proactive and use strategic ways of working to deliver results. You have a strong business acumen and a high level of self-motivation, as well as being independent, results-oriented and analytical with the ability to drive decision-making. As your work includes interactions with a variety of stakeholders, you effectively communicate and build trusting networks across cultural borders and at all levels of our global organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Daniel Remstam, recruiting manager at +46 (0)70 616 88 71.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
Application
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible and no later than May 8 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. (Job ID: R0066549).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2022 , sales were approximately 9.6 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
