WP Tech is hiring a Backend Engineer!
Work Performance Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-11
Who are we?
WP Tech is a sister company to Work Performance that focuses on tech and digital solutions. We are currently working on projects regarding application development, more specific building apps from scratch that will transform and digitalize very established markets. We are currently looking for new members to join our team.
Work Performance Sweden AB is part of a group that works in the ROT and RUT business. We work with sales, marketing, economy and IT.
Who are you?
To have the best experience working with us we see that you enjoy being creative in different ways of working and how you tackle challenges coming your way. We value open communication and the courage to share your ideas and opinions with your team where we help each other grow both personally and professionally. If you enjoy working in a variety of tasks and are keen to learn, with an eye for detail we are very interested in meeting you.
What do we as a company bring to the table?
WP Tech believes in building teams where the relationship between everyone is constantly growing and developing. We offer an environment where you can feel good and enjoy working while given the opportunity to acquire new skills and participate in a variety of projects.
• In-house funding via sister company Work Performance.
• We offer equipment.
• Flexible working conditions
• Coaching
• Servant leadership, Amanda is available on a daily basis to help you succeed.
• Equal opportunities.
• Paid overtime.
• Market wages.
• Health benefits.
• Study hours.
• Great office space with a view from the 16th floor.
• Great development opportunities.
• A modern tech stack; we work with Google Cloud Platform, Node.js, TypeScript, Express, React, React Native.
What do you as an employee bring to the table?
You are an empathic and curious person that wants to work as a backend developer in a fullstack team. You enjoy pair- and mob-programming and are intrigued by the idea of working with test-driven development and writing automated tests. Some experience with cloud infrastructure is important. Are you a team player with ambition to learn more and challenge yourself, please don't hesitate to reach out!
