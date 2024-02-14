Junior Graphic Designer to Fibbl
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Fibbl.Om företaget
We believe in a world where the digital product experience exceeds the one of the physical world. Our mission is to create the world's largest database of photorealistic 3D assets from consumer brands, providing innovative display technologies with 3D content and seamless integrations to any digital platform - enabling smarter consumer decisions worldwide. We were founded in 2021 and currently have about 20 employees. www.fibbl.com
Try the technology yourself here: https://fibbl.com/trial-review-lacoste/Dina arbetsuppgifter
As a Junior Graphic Designer at Fibbl, your mission is to craft compelling visuals and contribute to delivering effective marketing campaigns and a successful website. Success lies in mastering Fibbls existing guidelines while delivering a steady output of creative assets in collaboration with internal stakeholders and teams.
Areas of responsibilities
• Follow creative direction and creatively contribute to the marketing team by executing compelling visuals for all of Fibbls campaigns
• Responsibility for ensuring that Fibbl always follow their graphic guidelines, and developing it creatively
• Deliver creative assets of quality and meeting deadlines consistently
• Present visual ideas and concepts that resonate with Fibbls brand
• Close collaboration with Marketing team, Sales, Production and Customer Sucess
With good results and great commitment, you have the opportunity to take on greater responsibilities within the organization in the long term.
Utbildning, Erfarenhet och personliga egenskaper:
At least one year of experience working in a design discipline such as Graphic Designer, UX/UI Designer, Motion Graphics, Junior Art Director or similar
Skilled in using Figma and Creative Cloud or equivalent tools
Good Knowledge in Swedish and English, in both writing and speakin
Education in the field is advantageous, preferably from Hyper Island, Forsbergs, Bergs, or equivalent training
A bonus if you have worked with 3D and programs such as Maya and Blender
Highly appreciated if you have a portfolio of three things you are proud to present
Fibbl's philosophy in building a company is simple: it's not fantastic products or ideas that change an industry - it's fantastic people! Fibbl believes in people's potential and their constant desire to develop. With the right attitude and commitment, you can achieve anything.
You are ambitious, intelligent, and empathic. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, have high social competence, and easily make new contacts. You are customer focused, organized, and pay attention to details. The role requires you to have the ability to work independently and take great ownership of your own work. Being able to plan your work and meet deadlines is also key. In addition, you are curious as a person and motivated by developing and getting better in your role and can quickly familiarize yourself with new tasks. You are ambitious, intelligent and empathic.
Övrig information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Frihamnen, Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
