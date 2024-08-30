Workshop Technician
2024-08-30
About the position
In this role you will support product development projects by providing the service of prototype manufacturing, part modifications and quality control. You will have a good and close collaboration with mechanical designers and test engineers to secure that manufacturing methods and tolerances are optimal for the intended purpose.
Additional responsibilities are to secure the workshop maintain a high level by securing machines and tools are maintained and to order new raw materials when needed.
Requirements for the position are:
• Being able to read drawings
• Measuring for quality control
• Heidenhain control system for CNC milling machine
• Experienced in manually operate milling machine, lathe, pillar drill etc.
• Gibbscam
Experience of water cutting with Igems program is meritorious
About you
We are looking for someone with CNC training and experience in milling and turning. It is advantageous if you have worked in the packaging industry or manufacturing industry before. As a person, you are solution-oriented, self-motivated, and flexible. You can work independently as well as in a team and you are not afraid to ask for help when needed. Furthermore, you must be curious, technically interested, creative and enjoy working in an international organization.
What do we offer?
The position is a consulting assignment with a 6-month fixed-term employment, which means that you are employed by Adecco and works at our customer's locations. In the long term, there may be an opportunity to be employed directly by one of our customers or by Adecco. The consultant role is ambulatory, which means that you can get the chance to work with different clients and different roles. Your experience bank will grow as will your social and professional network.
Adecco can offer you the opportunity for interesting assignments at attractive companies that may not come out on the open market. We want you to feel good and offer you wellness allowances and discounts on exercise cards. In order for you to feel safe, you are also covered by insurance and occupational health care.
Are you interested?
Submit your CV and personal letter by applying via the ad. We are curious about what you have done in the past and why you are the right person for the job. We do not accept CVs via email, but you apply directly through the system.
The recruitment work is done continuously during the application period. Adecco uses tests as part of the process to make as quality-assured and fair an assessment as possible. If you are one of the candidates who go forward to the next step of the process, you will be contacted for a telephone interview.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Josephine Lee via Josephine.lee@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29
