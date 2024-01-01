Workshop Manager (Technical Specialist)
Hencon is a worldwide supplier of special mobile equipment for the heavy industry. Hencon equipment provides the solution with specially designed, custom-made vehicles. Our machines are designed to perform in the most demanding environment with high magnetic fields and in the rough and dusty mines. Maintenance and speedy, on-site service are key features of our mobile solutions, making us unique.
The Workshop Manager need to be able to manage the following duties.
• Setting up and controlling the vehicle maintenance schedule.
• Manage the labor capacity.
• Have daily shop floor safety talk.
• Allocate the daily workload to artisans.
• Technical assistance in workshop
• Training of workshop personnel and technicians
• Analyzing the previous 24 hours break downs in detail.
• Ensuring that all the maintenance spares are available as per the set maintenance schedule.
• Ensuring that all used repairable spares are cleaned, all open ports blanked off, placed in the repairable area and that each item is catalouged
• In cooperation with the Head of maintenance ensure that all the required regularly used spare parts is placed on stock.
• Control the maintenance effort and ensure that services and repairs are done to the highest level.
• Investigate and find the cause of each reoccurring break down.
• Ensuring that the work orders are correctly completed with all the relevant information.
• Ensure that all the basic principles of vehicle maintenance are followed.
• Ensure that all spare part usage is reported and controlled.
