Working Foreman - Oceanbird in Landskrona
2025-03-14
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. Our strong parent companies provide valuable insights in shipping and industrial production and enables us to have a long-term perspective.
By harnessing wind - a constant and free energy source - we contribute to a more sustainable shipping industry. The wind helped us discover our planet - now it can help us preserve it!
Oceanbird is now moving into the realization phase of our wing sails. During the year to come, we will test our first full-scale prototypes and at the same time prepare for moving into a commercial phase with focus on getting the wing sail out on the market.
At Öresund Drydocks in Landskrona, we are renting premises where we are assembling our wingsails. We are currently assembling our first prototype which shall be installed on land and be used to verify the functionality.
What will you do?
As Working Foreman, you will plan and handle the daily activities at our site in Landskrona. We collaborate closely with contractors from the yard, and you will have a leading role in coordinating with them as well as internal stakeholders. You will specify, supervise and quality assure the work consisting of assembly, welding etc. You will be the go-to person who makes everything work and you spend most of the time outside the office. Safety is of high importance, and you will make sure we always are working in a safe way.
Key responsibilities:
*
Health & safety at the Landskrona site.
*
Plan and coordinate ongoing work at the site with internal and external resources.
*
Document performed work.
*
Handle logistics and storage of components.
*
Quality assurance.
*
Collaborate with R&D and contribute to future development.
*
Test and operate the equipment.
*
Take care of our rented premises at the yard.
*
Take care of internal and external visitors.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should be:
*
Experienced in assembly or test and maintenance of large equipment.
*
Knowledgeable in reading and understanding technical drawings and specifications.
*
Acting as a leader, be structured and a good planner.
*
Strong team player, you thrive working together with other people and competences in reaching a common goal.
*
Solution oriented and pro-active.
*
Have an outgoing attitude and enjoy taking new contacts.
*
Fluent in Swedish and English.
*
An interest in sustainability and a willingness to contribute to a better future.
What do we offer?
A chance to be a part of something bigger and make a real change, and at the same time having a workplace that is characterized by a positive atmosphere.
Our core values are:
Pioneering Spirit - We dare to challenge the conventional and break new ground. As pioneers, we empower a revolution.
Natural forces - The power in the wind, in people, in ideas - the natural forces surrounding us all are waiting to be harvested.
Fun & Passion - It 's harder to fly alone - only together can we make a difference. Cooperation and shared passions build our strong team spirit.
Dedication - Dedicated to high-quality and robustness, to offer the right help on sustainability journeys, to be the best. Dedicated to making change.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Jonas Alvan, Product Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union contacts:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
Johnny Hultén, IF Metall, 046-36 65 17
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by April 4th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
#LI-DNI
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68abb3fc575b8968". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB Jobbnummer
9224145