Workday Administrator at Oatly
Oatly AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2023-07-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Dear Potential New Colleague,
While we may not have all the answers to life's mysteries (like why the sky is blue), we do have an answer to how we can fix our broken planetary food system. And that answer is simple: "OATS!" But we also need "YOU!" to join us in this mission.
You?? Yes! You. We need you and your Workday power! The sustainability revolution isn't going to happen by itself, we need all the help we can get. So if making the world a more sustainable place, then read on!
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Are you looking for a meaningful career that allows you to utilize and develop your skills in Workday? Our Business Technology team is seeking a Workday Administrator who will be a subject matter expert, configuring the system to meet ever-changing business requirements. This includes ensuring its smooth operation and providing support to our employees and HR team. This role requires a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and a deep understanding of Workday functionalities.
HOW YOU'LL MAKE A DIFFERENCE:
• Serve as the initial point of contact for Workday queries and requests in our ticketing system
• Troubleshoot and resolve requests and issues in a timely manner with exceptional customer service
• Responsible for configuration, testing, validation, documentation and implementation of system changes
• Train users on processes and functionality of Workday as needed
• Collaborate with HR, IT, Finance, and other cross functional teams as needed
• Help to optimize global use of Workday for enhanced operations and consistent user experience
• Support with a variety of reports using appropriate reporting tools and assist in development of standard reports for ongoing customer needs
• Ensure integrations function as designed based on functional and technical requirements
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help. Change is inevitable at Oatly, so your willingness to roll up your sleeves and try new things will be invaluable.
The position can be based anywhere in Sweden, Netherlands, UK or Germany, depending on your preference.
NOW THAT YOU ARE CURIOUS ABOUT THE ROLE; DO YOU THINK IT'S A MATCH?
Here are the qualities we're looking for... do you recognize them in yourself?
• 2-4 years' experience implementing, maintaining, configuring and support with Workday
• Applied knowledge of HCM Core, Absence, Time Tracking; other modules a plus
• Workday reporting and security framework knowledge
• Workday Certification preferred
• Ability to clearly articulate messages with all levels in the organization, including breaking down complex topics for target audiences
• Ability to understand business priorities and align technology opportunities
• Ability to prioritize workload and provide timely follow-up and resolution
• High level of initiative, service-oriented problem solver that is adept at working with internal client groups, understanding their business needs and focusing the end user experience.
• Prior experience in a help desk / service desk setting a plus
Does this sound like you?
• You are a strong problem solver with the ability to identify potential and/or existing issues, evaluate available options and resolve system issues
• Agile in your approach and understand related methodologies and best practices
• Passionate for continuous improvement of technology and business processes
• Experienced working within a global workforce and have an awareness and sensitivity to cultural differences
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than the 6th of August.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
LI-TA1
The Oatly Way
Oatly is a company driven by the desire for change. Our mission is to make delicious oat-based food products accessible to a broader audience in a world-class manner, helping people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet. With our headquarters in Malmö and production facilities in Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in nearly 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Arbetsplats
Oatly Kontakt
Karin Kling karin.kling@oatly.com Jobbnummer
7969471