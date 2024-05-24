Work Process Developer to Lindex
AB Lindex / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Lindex i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have work experience within project management, change management and developing work processes? Do you want to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for a Work Process Developer to our Head Office located in central Gothenburg (at the Central station!)
Your role in our team You are a part of our Design, Purchase and Production department, acting as a project leader for different department related projects. As Work Process Developer you support and develop our business users as well as facilitating our ways of working. You will take part of our digital transformation journey and work close with our IT department within Digital Supply Chain. You will also work close with the leaders at Design, Purchase and Production to support in project management, change management and to set a structure in the transformation journey we are in.
This is a temporary position of approximately one year.
Is this you? You see yourself as a person who are structured and full of initiative. You are a team-player with great communications skills who likes to challenge and find innovative ways of working. You have an analytic ability to analyse large amount of information with focus on finding the best conclusion.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment where you get to grow, learn, and work with colleagues from different parts of the world. You are comfortable working with digital tools as well likes to support your colleagues to improve in their daily work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
University diploma within engineer/IT/economics
Work experience with leading projects
Work experience from business development/innovation and process mapping
Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Meritorious: Management consultancy, project leader, change management, knowledge within Design, Purchase and Production department
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match. We believe in flexibility, offering a hybrid work set-up meaning your primary work location is at our office in the heart of Gothenburg with the option to work remote when possible.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex Jobbnummer
8705283