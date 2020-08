Work part-time as an English speaking babysitter in Stockholm - Upgrades Education Sweden AB - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB

Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm2020-08-26We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and language development stays at the heart of the babysitting.Our assignmentsUpgrades offers babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week.Your profileAs a babysitter at Upgrades you are dedicated, playful and have creative ideas on how to incorporate language into the babysitting.Requirements:Native English speakerResponsible with excellent safety awarenessGenuinely interested in childcare and pedagogyDedicated, flexible and enjoy taking initiativeAbout UpgradesUpgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se We recruit on a regular basis, submit your resume and cover letter to work@upgrades.se 2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25Upgrades Education Sweden ABSkeppargatan 27 , 4tr11452 STOCKHOLM5334630