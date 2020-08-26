Work part-time as an English speaking babysitter in Stockholm - Upgrades Education Sweden AB - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB Work part-time as an English speaking babysitter in Stockholm

Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm

2020-08-26



Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg

Visa alla jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB i Stockholm



We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and language development stays at the heart of the babysitting.



Our assignments

Upgrades offers babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.

The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week.



Your profile

As a babysitter at Upgrades you are dedicated, playful and have creative ideas on how to incorporate language into the babysitting.

Requirements:

Native English speaker

Responsible with excellent safety awareness

Genuinely interested in childcare and pedagogy

Dedicated, flexible and enjoy taking initiative





About Upgrades

Upgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more:

We recruit on a regular basis, submit your resume and cover letter to



Publiceringsdatum

2020-08-26



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25



Adress

Upgrades Education Sweden AB

Skeppargatan 27 , 4tr

11452 STOCKHOLM



Jobbnummer

5334630



Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm2020-08-26We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and language development stays at the heart of the babysitting.Our assignmentsUpgrades offers babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week.Your profileAs a babysitter at Upgrades you are dedicated, playful and have creative ideas on how to incorporate language into the babysitting.Requirements:Native English speakerResponsible with excellent safety awarenessGenuinely interested in childcare and pedagogyDedicated, flexible and enjoy taking initiativeAbout UpgradesUpgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se We recruit on a regular basis, submit your resume and cover letter to work@upgrades.se 2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25Upgrades Education Sweden ABSkeppargatan 27 , 4tr11452 STOCKHOLM5334630