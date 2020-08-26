Work part-time as an English speaking babysitter in Stockholm - Upgrades Education Sweden AB - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
Work part-time as an English speaking babysitter in Stockholm
Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-26
Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB i Stockholm
We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and language development stays at the heart of the babysitting.
Our assignments
Upgrades offers babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.
The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week.
Your profile
As a babysitter at Upgrades you are dedicated, playful and have creative ideas on how to incorporate language into the babysitting.
Requirements:
Native English speaker
Responsible with excellent safety awareness
Genuinely interested in childcare and pedagogy
Dedicated, flexible and enjoy taking initiative
About Upgrades
Upgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se
We recruit on a regular basis, submit your resume and cover letter to work@upgrades.se
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25
Adress
Upgrades Education Sweden AB
Skeppargatan 27 , 4tr
11452 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5334630
Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-26
Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB i Stockholm
We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and language development stays at the heart of the babysitting.
Our assignments
Upgrades offers babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.
The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week.
Your profile
As a babysitter at Upgrades you are dedicated, playful and have creative ideas on how to incorporate language into the babysitting.
Requirements:
Native English speaker
Responsible with excellent safety awareness
Genuinely interested in childcare and pedagogy
Dedicated, flexible and enjoy taking initiative
About Upgrades
Upgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se
We recruit on a regular basis, submit your resume and cover letter to work@upgrades.se
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25
Adress
Upgrades Education Sweden AB
Skeppargatan 27 , 4tr
11452 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5334630