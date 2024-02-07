Work in swedish berry and vegetables farm
2024-02-07
Location Rörvik
Community: Strömstad city
Fulltime job
Duration: 3 to 6 months
Anställningsform: Sommarjobb / feriejobb
Number of workers needed between 2 and 3
Qualifications
Experience of employment
• 1 or 2 years experience of work in plant, vegetables and berries
The employer is willing to adapt the work for ou even if you have special needs due to functional disorders or problem with the language and other needs for for you with no previous experience of working in Sweden
Specifics for this employment
Qualifications considered: Fundamental knowledge of berries cultivation, collection and handling
Experience of manual work, handling specific tools and equipment frequently used in this kind of work
Participate in product handling for distribution of fresh or stored products to our supermarkets and directly to people visting the farm for buying our products.
Type of salary: Monthly, weekly and daily slary
Where is the working site?
Rörvik 1
45292 Strömstad
Your employer
Holmqvist, Robert Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06
E-post: 75holmqvist@telia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Holmqvist, Robert
Holmqvist Robert Jobbnummer
8450231