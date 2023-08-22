Women's Designer - Weekday/Monki
2023-08-22
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves.
Weekday has set out to become a youth destination where we offer a multi-brand experience. By expanding that future vision, the Monki brand is now incorporated under the Weekday umbrella.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion.
Apply for the role as Designer in the Assortment team and be part of our amazing team!
Job Description
We are looking for Designers to our Assortment team at Weekday. The Assortment department consists of Weekday Woman, Weekday Man & Monki.
As a Designer you are responsible for creating & designing the best products & assortment for our target customer together with the product team. You are a creative with high trend sensitivity while yet being commercial and you have a great understanding of our target customer. You actively follow and react to our customers' needs in order to secure a relevant assortment and drive responsible growth.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Set and drive assortment & agile development strategy in collaboration with the product team.
Constantly follow, identify & react on tendencies based on customer insights & surrounding analysis.
Identify seasonal keys, drive new, relevant & commercial directions per category.
Strategically work with plc, fashion triangle & timing
Research - surrounding, competitor & forward.
Drive the product development in a responsible way from start to end in close collaboration with product team and production.
Identify components & material.
Responsible for product policy / legal approval
Close collaboration with design lead, designers & print team
Qualifications
A minimum of 2 years working as a designer
Strong fashion intelligence & strong sense for timing
Creative & visionary
Customer focused with a strong sense of commerciality & fashion relevance
Flexible & solution-oriented
Action driven
Collaborative team player
3D work experience is highly meriting
Are you a team player with great energy and drive, do you take own initiatives with an open mind and positive attitude? Then you will thrive in this role! You are structured and organized. You love to solve problems in a creative and business-oriented way.
Additional Information
ABOUT THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
This is a permanent role starting Dec 2023 based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter)and relevant updated portfolio work in English, latest by 8th of September
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world
Application deadline: 2023-09-21
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Åsögatan 115 (visa karta
)
116 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8048873