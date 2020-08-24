Wiring & Harness Engineer - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
Wiring & Harness Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24

Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).

We are looking for Wiring & Harness Engineer.

Design wiring harness in CATIA, SABER and or Creo. Knowledge from wiring harness engineering, HV installations and PDM systems preferred.

Develop wiring and harnesses based on received requirements and using CAD tools. Implement what has been decided as the technical solution. Make minor adjustments in already identified technical solutions. Control technical release.

Please share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com

www.swediumglobal.com

Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23

Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5330228

