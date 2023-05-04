Wireless Communication Researcher
2023-05-04
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
Job Description: Wireless Communication Researcher
Required Qualification:
Master's in Electronics Engineering/Communications Systems/ Computer Sceince/ Autonomous driving.
0.5 to 2 years of experience in 4G/5G RAN1 research and 3GPP standards.
It is meritorious to have an extensive academic network within the EU and up-to-date knowledge about new research trends in academia.
Good to Have:
Exposure to 6G research is a plus
Technical Skills set
Mandatory:
4G/5G RAN1 Research, 3GPP Standards
