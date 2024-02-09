Wireless Access SW - Platform Application Engineer
2024-02-09
Job Description
The Network and Edge (NEX) group is looking to expand the performance and optimization group.
The work will include C/C++ based software performance analysis and optimization for Intel based CPUs. The work mainly focuses on Linux based development tools but also includes internal simulators and tools related to such.
This work requires a good understanding of computer architecture and CPU microarchitecture, along with close customer collaboration.
Responsibilities include:
Analyze and optimize software, internal and external code, primarily C/C++. Including documenting and presenting improvement proposals (Word / PowerPoint)
Analyze hardware bottlenecks and how these can be resolved, both in software and with changes to future hardware.
Work with customers on performance-related support aspects, guide them through issues and questions.
The ideal candidate must exhibit the following behavioral traits:
Excellent problem-solving and interpersonal communication skills
Strong desire to learn and share knowledge with others.
Be self-motivative inquisitive, innovative, and a team player with a strong focus on quality
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications:
A Bachelor's with 5+ years of experience in Computer Science /Computer Engineering or a related field
Experience with low-level software development in C/C++ and x86 asm
Experience with software optimization and performance tuning tools such as Linux Perf, Intel vTune and similar
Experience with Linux / open-source packages development tools
Fluent in English
Good to have skills:
Swedish language knowledge is an advantage
