Winter Seasonal Staff Indoor - Explore the North
2023-06-16
Explore the North is a company located in Swedish Lapland, working with hospitality and adventure tourism. The company currently operates five facilities: Pinetree Lodge in Särkimukka, Lapland View Lodge in Övertorneå, Arctic River Lodge in Tärendö, Grand Arctic Resort in Överkalix and Aurora Mountain Lodge in Lannavaara.
Have you always wanted to experience a winter in Swedish Lapland?
Do you like being in nature and explore new surroundings?
Are you a warm-hearted, easy-going, flexible, motivated, positive and communicative person?
Then you are in the right place with us!
We are looking for seasonal staff for winter 2023/24. We have several positions available for indoor and outdoor (Guiding, waiter/waitress, chef, kitchen help etc.). Sounds amazing to you? Then send your CV with your information, your preferences and any questions you might have to: pinetreelodge@explorethenorth.se
We can offer shared staff accommodation.
Put "Winter 23-24 + your name" as subject. Hope to hear from you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: pinetreelodge@explorethenorth.se Omfattning
https://explorethenorth.se
