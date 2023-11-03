Sr. Software Engineer @Telness Tech
2023-11-03
Telness Tech is a rising star in the teltech space and has made a big mark in the telecoms industry since its launch in 2021. The company provides SaaS-based telecom services to MVNOs, MNOs, and other telco companies that want to excel in customer happiness while reducing operational expenditures and enhancing innovation capacity in a highly competitive market. Their proprietary, cloud-native, end-to-end BSS/OSS platform is connectivity-ready in 64 countries and can be deployed on any public cloud - with a growing number of end users.
As a result of rapid growth and EUR8.5 million in a series A equity funding round secured in June 2022, they are now expanding their team and looking for a Senior Software Engineer to help them become the leaders in #teltech globally!
Your responsibilities
You will be working together with a team of skilled engineers with modern architecture and technology with a backend in Golang, running in AWS using Kubernetes. Communication between backend services is done using gRPC, and the frontend uses GraphQL. PostgreSQL databases are used primarily, Clickhouse for some use-cases where that is needed, and the core uses event sourcing.
Telness Tech is still in the early stages of building the platform, and you will be part of shaping, designing, and building fundamental parts of the platform. As the company expands you will also be involved in interesting challenges in terms of going live internationally and scaling up the platform from 10s of thousands of users to 10x and 100x times that!
About you
We think you are an experienced Software Engineer who probably worked at several different companies and has been part of an emerging startup in its early stage. You are currently working with Go in a backend-heavy full-stack role, and don't mind the occasional frontend work in React. You are on the lookout for the opportunity to be part of a startup journey, where you can impact both the product and tech stack while being part of a relatively small team with a high degree of autonomy.
Telness Tech is looking for someone who in time will take on a more architectural and critical role within the organization.
What we look for
• 5+ Years of experience as a backend/full-stack engineer/architect working in a modern Tech organization.
• Experience writing backend using Go (Golang) and SQL (GraphQL, React, Typescript is a bonus!)
• A higher education in a relevant field is meritorious.
• Ability to collaborate as part of a team to solve complex technical problems and work in intricate environments.
• An independent individual who is open-minded, thorough, creative, and fearless.
• You like to think outside the box and possess a can-do mentality.
• Autonomous, self-motivated, likes new challenges, and takes responsibility for their delivery.
• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written and strong presentation abilities at all levels within an organization.
• A high level of proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
• A passion for technology and a genuine interest in startups.
What Telness Tech offers
• An active role in the business development of one of the most innovative telecom companies in the market.
• Work with a group of smart, fun, and hardworking individuals who are on a mission to make telecoms a joyful experience for everyone.
• A well-financed company that is gearing toward growth.
• Proven product and business model that is ready to be refined and brought to the world.
• Work within a company that made communications truly cloud-based, automated, and liked by customers.
• Great development potential and the opportunity to grow with a company that is pushing boundaries globally within a new category created by Telness (#teltech)
• Personal and professional growth within a dynamic company that is pushing boundaries in the teltech sector.
• The chance to work with innovative and highly regarded products that disrupt the industry.
• A friendly and supportive working environment that promotes collaboration and challenges each other in a positive way.
• Option to work hybrid with an office in central Stockholm.
