Windows Admin
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB
2023-08-14
JOB DUITES:
Windows upgrades as per Life Cycle Management for all the Windows servers which are running on lower versions, which we need to upgrade as there won't be support from the vendor for the lower versions once validity expires.
We need to the upgrades for application servers around 200+ for the business as some of these having JBOSS, Apache, Weblogic and other application support tools in Linux platform. Post the Windows upgrade on Windows servers need to install the client applications like Apache, Weblogic, JBOSS other middleware tools etc... during the installation of Windows and Client application need to support on various major/minor issues to fix and stable the environment.
Need to do automation scripts for enable Monitoring in server level as well application level on more proactive support to the clients round the clock [24/7/365], as per agreement with customer on the support level.
Application knowledge required:
Application knowledge required:
RAPID, TTS MPK, Uptime, Synergy, FRIK, FMS, PKI, MIOC, ASSA ARX and CLS
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-13
