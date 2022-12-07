We're looking for chef!

**To speak/understand English is Mandatory**
We're looking for a chef for our kitchen.
Experience is not important, you can start even if you are begginer.
We just want someone who can handle stress very well in rush hours, positive attitude for guests, That's it!
We're looking forward to work with you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06
E-post: jay@sundbyberg.pinchos.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Pincho Nation AB (org.nr 556870-7623)
Sundbybergs torg1 (visa karta)
172 67  SUNDBYBERG

Arbetsplats
Pinchos Sundbyberg

Jobbnummer
7239301

