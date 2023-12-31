Systems Engineer, Energy Storage System
SYSTEMS ENGINEER, E-MOBILITY - ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS
To the Automotive Energy Storage System Engineering (ESS) team we are now recruiting two SYSTEM ENGINEERS.
Our team for Energy Storage System engineering is a growing agile driven team in place to shape the future for real! Our ESS team is responsible to develop the complete ESS functionality, HW and SW solutions, hands-on in our testbed facility.
The team consist of an agile and innovative driven team with skilled product developers consisting of passionate people from all disciplines included in ESS such as Power Electronics, Data Science (AI), and Project managers.
We work close beteween hardware verification and programming in an challenging and positive atmosphere, close to our clients projects and our testbed facility outside Gothenburg, where hands-on verification are done.
With us, you will have a diverse, top skilled electrical power competence (PhD, and experienced M.Sc) in an innovative team on your side, always providing you the help needed to develop tasks one cannot imagine today.
We are working in a cross-functional way from requirement, concept and design, final verification, implementation and production.
DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to develop System designs, close to the hardware with the customer in focus.
• Since the area is in an early phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment.
• You have a broad knowledge and experience in system engineering including Electrical, Mechanical and functional development.
• Solid experience in some of our clients toolchain and processes regarding requirement and product documentation/logic such as KOLA, System weaver (SE-Tools) or Dimensions-RM are beneficial but not required.
• Master of Science in Mechatronics, Electrical power or Mechanical engineering.
• 5+ years' experience from system engineering within electrical power or automotive systems.
• We believe you have a solid experience in requirement balancing and alignment between customers and stakeholders.
• Proven record of excellent communication and presentation skills.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Electromobility is one of the most important development areas for the climate and society today.
Mutual Benefits Group (founded 2008) started Smartergy AB, 2020 and are responsible to supply competence in several research projects within ELECTRIC GRID BALANCING and AI to provide society with better energy systems to support E-mobility as well as Industry and Property sector. The projects are financed by The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten), VGR, ALMI and Mutual Benefits Group.
When joining the ESS engineering team you will not only develop the interior challenges of ESS but also the ESS infrastructure and Charging of vehicles on the field.
We develop the leading technology for distributed, AI-predicted ESS, to support the electric grid as well as all the Electric Vehicles charging demand (up to 1200 kW).
Our clients are in the forefront of environmental friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
Together we prepare and develop the conditions for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions.
In this project we develop and lead the electromobility product portfolio for Heavy Duty & Public transport vehicles as well as the infrastructure on the field.
The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the electric infrastructure of distributed Energy Storage Systems.
