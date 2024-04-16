Welders Mate
2024-04-16
To assist the welder's foreman with onsite remedial and welding activities following the RAMS method statement as directed by Foreman. Follow risk assessments, lift plans and permits, ensure they have had SUK induction, make sure they have had their site induction. Follow company procedures.
Ensures client programme is achieved under the direction of the Foreman.
To ensure that they are working consistently with company procedures both work and safety, while also following good practice and statutory legislation.
Key Responsibilities
To complete remedial variations and fire marshal activities via direction from the foreman welder.
Ensure they have a knowledge and understanding of relevant company procedures and implement them on site.
Ensure all electrical equipment is checked and relevant check sheets completed prior to use.
Ensure compliance with site working hours and shift patterns including adhering to break times.
Ensure use of Donseed System.
Ensure they are appropriately trained for all tasks they have been asked to carry out.
Work as part of a team with emphasis on suitable behaviour, squad morale and productivity,
Ensuring all plant equipment/PPE being used by them has been checked with the relevant documentation completed prior to use and is fit for purpose. Report any damage to Foreman and/or site management with immediate effect.
Work with your squad to overcome work challenges so that programmed works can be completed on time
Educational background required
CSCS Card to access site, NVQ Level 2 or 3 or working towards, CPCS MEWP or Scissor or IPAF3a / 3b, Basket to Basket, Fire Marshal, Manual Handling, Harness, Bolting level 1, Hand tools/remedial training, RVB, Seversafe fans, edge protection & off load, Column rearing pad, Torque Wrench and jacking best practice.
