Welder

GG Bemanning AB / Svetsarjobb / Kristianstad
2024-01-06


We are currently hiring welders knowledgeable in at least one of the following areas: MIG/MAG, and/or TIG. It is also required to have some knowledge/ understanding blueprints in order to complete your tasks.
You will work in the southern part of Sweden. The employment is based in accordance to Swedish union regulations and housing conditions follow Swedish standards.
Basic salary starts at EUR2,900 and can go up to EUR3,500 per month, depending on your experience and the project you work in. Also, in order to be qualified for the position you must be a citizen of EU.
If you are intesessted in working with us in Sweden contact us an we will tell you more about our projects.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: jobb@gg-bemanning.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
GG Bemanning AB (org.nr 559254-8787)
Stridsvagnsvägen 14 (visa karta)
291 39  KRISTIANSTAD

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Gazmend Uka
jobb@gg-bemanning.se
+46 73-152 72 39

Jobbnummer
8372999

