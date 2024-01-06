Welder
We are currently hiring welders knowledgeable in at least one of the following areas: MIG/MAG, and/or TIG. It is also required to have some knowledge/ understanding blueprints in order to complete your tasks.
You will work in the southern part of Sweden. The employment is based in accordance to Swedish union regulations and housing conditions follow Swedish standards.
Basic salary starts at EUR2,900 and can go up to EUR3,500 per month, depending on your experience and the project you work in. Also, in order to be qualified for the position you must be a citizen of EU.
